Talks of Lokesh walking out of Leo doing the rounds

Sources close to the film called it baseless rumours.

ByKaushik RajaramanKaushik Rajaraman|13 Sep 2023 3:13 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-13 03:38:32.0  )
Talks of Lokesh walking out of Leo doing the rounds
CHENNAI: Lokesh is busy with the post-production of Leo while Anirudh is composing the music for the same. Meanwhile, there were speculations that Lokesh had taken his hands off the Vijay project, Leo, after he took the film off his directorial list from his X bio and the picture as well.

However, sources close to the film called it baseless rumours. “Lokesh has taken it off for sentimental reasons and will be putting it back on his bio after the film’s release.”

Kaushik Rajaraman

