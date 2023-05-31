Takkar will be a proper commercial film to my name: Siddharth

CHENNAI: People might know me for my opinions on current affairs, and stepping forward for noble causes. But, what I really want people to know me for is my acting - Siddharth, actor

Dressed in a black shirt, grey denim trousers and brown boots, Siddharth looks his best yet again. He starts talking about Takkar and the first thing that he has to say is, “June 9 padam sure ah hit (The film will surely be a hit on June 9).

Takkar is a film with good content and strong elements. It has action, thrills, comedy and even a touch of glamour to it. I haven’t done commercial films in a while and this will be a proper commercial film from my kitty.”

The actor divulges a bit more on his role in Takkar and says, “I play the role of a small-town boy, who aims to make it big in Chennai. And he questions when injustice happens to someone. I could relate to it as it is pretty much my off-screen persona too. Karthik G Krish was clear in what he wanted and we went by his vision,” he tells us. Apart from acting, Siddharth is known for his philanthropy, voicing concerns on issues that haunt people, and is also a cricket enthusiast. “People might know me for my opinions on current affairs, and stepping forward for noble causes. But, what I really want people to know me for is my acting. I want them to say ‘yes this guy is a good actor and my money will be worth it I go to theatres to watch his movies. I have been around for 20 years now and that is what I want to be known for,” he clarifies.

Siddharth has been away from Twitter for quite a long time now. He deactivated his account early last year and hasn’t returned since. “We belong to a newspaper era. We consumed news in a fresh piece of paper with a tumbler of coffee on hand. Nowadays, everyone, who has a phone on hand is a journalist. There is a lot of news that we are made to consume and I am tired of it. I have 24 hours in a day and have my priorities. If I could stay happy and live long without these things, there are people who will be happy if I am around,” he adds.

The trailer of Takkar had intense romantic scenes in it. Siddharth says that the scenes will be catered to social media consuming audiences. “We amped up our knowledge by reading books. Today’s generation do that by watching a two-minute reel. They are specific and clear in what they want. The romantic portions in the film are made keeping them in mind,” he tells us.

Siddharth was seen in the audio launch of Ponniyin Selvan. Having assisted Mani Ratnam and being one of the lead actors in

Aayutha Ezhuthu, we ask him about missing out on Ponniyin Selvan. He says, “But I have been a part of Mani sir’s discussions for the last 20 years and I know what he had in mind,” says Siddharth. He will also be seen in Indian 2 and we ask him if he would be playing a role that would be an extension of his real-life persona, he says, “If I spill the beans on my role in Indian 2, Shankar sir would not spare me. We will talk about it soon,” he concludes.