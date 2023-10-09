Take inspiration from these Bollywood divas to wear your thigh-high boots

Thigh-high boots are in vogue again, in everything from block heels to flats to leather and suede. Some Bollywood fashionistas and superstars like Sara Ali Khan to Kiara Advani were spotted in the boots. Take a cue from these celebs

KIARA ADVANI





When it comes to thigh-high boots, Kiara Advani proved that colour is not a constraint. Kiara eschewed traditional colours like black, grey, and brown in favour of a bright pink

PRIYANKA CHOPRA









Priyanka Chopra adores boots, and her high-heeled snakeskin thigh-high boots are to die for. PeeCee wore the boots with woollen socks and a jumper dress, as well as an overcoat.

SARA ALI KHAN













Whether we're talking about acting or fashion, no list is complete without Sara Ali Khan. Sara can be seen wearing black velvet thigh-high boots with a funky pink blazer and textured black shorts. She kept her jewellery simple and stylish, opting for a pair of black studs. So, how about stealing Sara's look?

ALIA BHATT





Keep your fashion game on top by dressing like Alia Bhatt. The actress wore her magnificent leather thigh-high boots with a ravishing short blazer dress with sequined panels on the sleeves.

DISHA PATANI









Disha Patani proved how you can look gorgeous and stunning in these boots. She can be seen in the picture dressed up in a stunning metallic off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit and matching boots.















