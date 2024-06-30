Taanakaran Tamizh to direct Karthi 29 in Oct; Kaithi 2 from April 2025

CHENNAI: Only a few days ago, we reported that Karthi is gearing up for the shoot of Sardar 2. However, the latest update from tinseltown that the actor will be on a marathon schedule, shooting for his upcoming films until the second half of 2025. The exclusive update we have for you is that post Sardar 2, Karthi 29 will be directed by Tamizh of Taanakaran fame and produced by SR Prabu’s Dream Warrior Pictures. “Karthi will wrap up his portions for Sardar 2 in a couple of months. The shoot of Karthi 29 will go on floors in October in Chennai and will be filmed across a few cities,” the source told DT Next.

Karthi 30, which will be his milestone film will be yet another biggie and will be again bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. “Kaithi 2 will be the project and will be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie will go on floors in April 2025. Both these films will be made on a grand scale,” added the source.

Karthi has currently completed Vaa Vaathiyar by Nalan Kumarasamy and Meiyazhagan directed by C Premkumar of 96 fame.