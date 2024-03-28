Begin typing your search...

Surya team up with Karthik Subburaj for ‘Suriya 44’
Chennai: While the fans of Suriya are waiting for further updates on 'Kanguva' directed by Siva, the star surprised his fans with a new movie update teaming up with Karthik Subburaj for his 44th film.

Sharing this new film update in X, the actor wrote, "New beginnings..! Need all your good wishes #LoveLaughterWar."

The film is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Karthik's Stone Bench Films.

The shooting is expected to commence after the ongoing Suriya's project with Sudha Kongara

