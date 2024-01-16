Suriya’s second look from ‘Kanguva’ out now

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming period action drama film ‘Kanguva’ on Tuesday unveiled the film’s new poster.

Taking to Instagram, actor Suriya shared the new poster with his fans.

The new poster of ‘Kanguva’ features two intriguing looks of Suriya, one as a warrior, which is the same look as the previous poster, and the other one of a man of modern times.

Directed by Siva, the film also stars Disha Patani in the lead roles.

The makers have still not announced the film’s official release date.



Suriya recently wrapped up the shooting of the film. Taking to Instagram, he shared a new still from ‘Kanguva’ which he captioned, “My last shot done for Kanguva! An entire unit filled with positivity! It’s a finishing of one and beginning of many..! Thank you dearest @siva_director and team for all the memories! #Kanguva is huge n special can’t wait for you all to see it on screen! #family #missing.”



Earlier, the makers announced the title of the film with an intriguing video.

The valiant saga’s title teaser video features the background of a dark night, unveiling an eagle, a dog, and a masked warrior riding a horse, followed by a massive army. The visuals looked promising and pinches the excitement of the audience. The movie will be released in 10 languages.

Meanwhile, the ‘Jai Bhim’ actor will also be seen in ‘Suriya 43,’ alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh.



Suriya and Sudha Kongara are returning for ‘Surya 43,’ following the 2020 film Soorarai Pottru, which earned him a National Award for Best Actor.