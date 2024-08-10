Suriya's Kanguva trailer to be out on this date; check here

CHENNAI: The much anticipated trailer of Suriya's Kanguva is set to be unveiled on Aug 12.

Totued to be a fantastic action, Siruthai Siva is helming the film.

Sharing the announcement poster on X, makers wrote, "The anticipation ends now! The time for glory is arriving. Get ready for a celebration like no other. The grand #KanguvaTrailer is all set to be yours from 12th August (sic)."

The new poster features Suriya in his periodic look, kneeling down with a sword in his hand, like a commander. It also appears with a tagline of "Awaken your tribal instincts.".

Bankrolled by Studio Green, actors Disha Patani and Bobby Deol are making their Tamil debut with Kanguva.

The cast also includes Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, Anand Raj, Natarajan Subramaniam, Bose Venkat, and KGF Avinash.

Vetri Palanisamy handles the cinematography, and Nishadh Yusuf does the editing.

Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for the film.

Kanguva will hit the screens worldwide on October 10 in 3D and IMAX formats.

Meanwhile, Studio Green is also gearing up for the release of Thangalaan on August 15. Starring Vikram in the lead, Pa Ranjith has directed the film. The trailer of Kanguva is expected to screen along with Thangalaan.