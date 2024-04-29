Suriya’s Kanguva shot across seven locations

CHENNAI: Siruthai Siva’s magnum opus Kanguva stars Suriya, Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in lead roles. The makers have shot the film in several real-life locations across the globe.

Presenting the story of two timelines, the makers have shot in Goa, Europe, and a major schedule, including war sequences, was filmed in Sri Lanka for 60 days. It is reported that the budget of the film is around Rs 350 crores and a few major sequences were shot in the outskirts of Chennai and Puducherry. An important sequence featuring Suriya was filmed recently in Kerala and the Kodaikanal forests. Last year, a three-week marathon schedule was shot in Bangkok.

Bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja, under the banner Studio Green, the team released back to back updates about Kanguva including character posters and teaser. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and a musical score by Devi Sri Prasad. Nishadh Yusuf handles the cuts.

Kanguva is expected to be released in the second half of this year in multiple languages.