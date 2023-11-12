Begin typing your search...

Suriya unveils Rebel teaser starring GVP

The 97-second teaser has a very serious tone without revealing much about the film’s storyline.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Nov 2023 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-11 23:30:59.0  )
Suriya unveils Rebel teaser starring GVP
X

Rebel poster

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: On Saturday, Suriya released the teaser video of Rebel. Written and directed by Nikesh RS, the film stars GV Prakash Kumar, Mamitha Baiju, Karunas and Adhithya Baskar, among others. The 97-second teaser has a very serious tone without revealing much about the film’s storyline.

Sharing the link to the teaser, the Jai Bhim star wrote, “Unleashing the #Rebel All the best @gvprakash & team!! #RebelTeaser.” (sic) Bankrolled by KE Gnanavelraja, under the banner Studio Green, the film’s music is composed by GV Prakash himself.

Arun Radhakrishnan is handling the camera and Vetre Krishnan is taking care of the cuts. Other updates about the trailer, audio and release date will be announced by the makers soon.

CinemaSuriyaRebel teaserGVPNikesh RSGV Prakash KumarMamitha BaijuArun Radhakrishnan
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X