Suriya unveils Rebel teaser starring GVP

CHENNAI: On Saturday, Suriya released the teaser video of Rebel. Written and directed by Nikesh RS, the film stars GV Prakash Kumar, Mamitha Baiju, Karunas and Adhithya Baskar, among others. The 97-second teaser has a very serious tone without revealing much about the film’s storyline.

Sharing the link to the teaser, the Jai Bhim star wrote, “Unleashing the #Rebel All the best @gvprakash & team!! #RebelTeaser.” (sic) Bankrolled by KE Gnanavelraja, under the banner Studio Green, the film’s music is composed by GV Prakash himself.

Arun Radhakrishnan is handling the camera and Vetre Krishnan is taking care of the cuts. Other updates about the trailer, audio and release date will be announced by the makers soon.