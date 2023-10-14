Suriya to play a college student in Suriya43; to lose weight for his role

CHENNAI: We brought to you that the National award-winning combination of Soorarai Pottru-- Suriya, Sudha Kongara and GV Prakash Kumar are joining hands for the second time.

Tentatively titled Suriya43, the makers are finalising the filming locations for the project that is most likely to go on floors in a few weeks’ time. The exclusive update is that, Suriya will be seen playing a college student for a good amount of runtime.

Sudha Kongara

A tinseltown source says that the actor’s role will be on the intensity, similar to that of his character of Michael Vasanth, a student leader and a social activist, he had portrayed in Mani Ratnam’s Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004).

“The film has a portion that deals with students entering politics and Suriya will be seen playing an intense character,” the source said.

To go about this role, the actor will be hitting the gym hard. “He will be losing quite a few kilos to portray a young look-- much younger than what he looked for the younger portions in Soorarai Pottru. He has taken it up as a challenge and will look like the Suriya we saw in Vaaranam Aayiram,” added the source.

Vijay Varma

The film will have Vijay Varma playing the villain while Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya will be seen in important roles. Produced by 2D Entertainment, Suriya43 is also National award-winning composer GV Prakash’s milestone 100th film as a composer.