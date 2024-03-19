Suriya-Sudha Kongara's 'Puranaanooru' delayed

NEW DELHI: Actor Suriya and director Sudha Kongara's next film "Puranaanooru" will take some time to go on floors, the makers said.

Suriya's 2D Entertainment is the production banner behind the upcoming movie. It also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Vijay Varma.

Amid reports of delay, Suriya and Kongara issued a joint statement on Monday saying "Puranaanooru" requires more time. The film was announced last October.

"'Puranaanooru' requires more time. This collaboration is very special and close to our hearts. We are working towards giving you our best. We will be going on floors very soon. Thank you for your constant love and support," they said.

The film marks Suriya and Kongara's reunion after the 2020 Tamil film "Soorarai Pottru", which won five National Awards.