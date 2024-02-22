Suriya starts dubbing for Kanguva

CHENNAI: As the shooting of Kanguva wrapped up last month, Suriya began dubbing for the film on Wednesday. Billed to be a action-fantasy, the project is helmed by Siruthai Siva.

Suriya has already watched the film and all praise for the filmmaker. Sharing the working still of the actor on X, the producer of the film, Studio Green wrote, “His presence set our screens on fire, and now his voice will rule us all. Dubbing begins for our #Kanguva at the newly commenced, world class post-production studio @AadnahArtsOffl (sic).”

The cast includes Bollywood stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol, who are making their debut in Kollywood. Recently, the makers unveiled the first look of Bobby from Kanguva on his birthday.

Composer Devi Sri Prasad handles the music, making his second collaboration with Siva after Veeram. The cinematography is done by Vetri Palaniswamy, and Nishadh Yusuf is the editor of Kanguva. The post-production works are underway and the team is aiming to release the film this year.