Suriya shares a new poster of Kanguva

The new poster features two looks of the actor in both present day and the period portions.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 April 2024 12:19 PM GMT
Kanguva new poster (Photo: X)

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Suriya shares a new poster of Kanguva along with a movie release announcement.

Taking on X இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துகள்! ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ വിഷു ആശംസകൾ! ਨਵਾ ਸਾਲ ਮੁਬਾਰਕ! & Happy Ambedkar Jayanthi! #Kanguva

The movie is directed by Siruthai Siva, and is produced by Studio Green KE Gnanavel Raja and UV Creations, and music is rolled by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad and Vetri Palanisamy handles the camera, Cuts by Nishadh Yusuf.

The star cast includes Bollywood stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol, who are making their debut in Tamil, and also features Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, Anand Raj, Natarajan Subramaniam, Bose Venkat and KGF Avinash.

The movie will hit the screens on 2024 38 languages across the world in 3D and IMAX formats.

Online Desk

