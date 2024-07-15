Suriya donates blood ahead of birthday

CHENNAI: Various fans club of actor Suriya across the state conduct blood donation camps on many occasions every year. On Sunday, more than 400 people donated blood at a camp organised by the actor’s fans club in Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, ahead of his birthday. Suriya also donated his blood for the cause on Monday.

Last year, more than 2000 people donated their blood on the occasion of his birthday. To appreciate their contribution for the society, Suriya invited them and praised their works. He also assured that he will participate in the blood donation initiative regularly.

In the work front, Suriya has Kanguva with Siruthai Siva in the pipeline. The film will hit the screens on October 10. He also has Suriya 44 with Karthik Subbaraj.