'Suriya 44': Crew of Karthik Subbaraj-Suriya's upcoming film to be revealed at 6 pm on May 29

CHENNAI: The makers of Suriya 44, helmed by Karthik Subbaraj and jointly produced by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films, announced that the crew of Suriya44 would be unveiled on Wednesday at 6 pm.



Sharing this new film update in X, the director wrote, "Unveiling the crew of #Suriya44 Get ready to meet them! Today 6 PM #LoveLaughterWar ❤️‍ #AKarthikSubbarajPadam ️."

The film is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Karthik's Stone Bench Films.



Music is composed by Santosh Narayanan. Notably, this marks the the eighth collaboration between Santhosh and Karthik.

The makers had shared a first-look poster of Suriya 44 in March which featured an arrow piercing the bark of a tree, with flames seen in the background along with the silhouette of a car. It was captioned ‘#Love Laughter War’. No other details have been revealed so far.



The shooting of Suriya 44 is expected to commence after Suriya finishes his schedule for the ongoing project with Sudha Kongara.

Meanwhile, Suriya's upcoming historical fiction film Kanguva, directed by Siva, is generating a lot of buzz. The film marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani.