Suriya-Bobby Deol’s war sequence in ‘Kanguva’ has war sequence with over 10,000 people: Source

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya’s upcoming fantasy film ‘Kanguva’ reportedly has a mammoth war sequence featuring over 10,000 people, a source close to the production revealed.

The source shared, "The makers of the film, Studio Green, along with director Siva and the entire team, have worked on every aspect of the war sequences to do justice to the theme and subject. The film has the biggest war sequence, featuring actors Suriya Sivakumar, Bobby Deol, and more than 10,000 people."

As seen in the gripping teaser, ‘Kanguva’ is set in what looks like a prehistoric area, and features plenty of war sequences.

The makers seem to have left no stone unturned to ensure a cinematic spectacle for a global audience with international experts working on everything from the stunts to the visualization of the war scenes in ‘Kanguva’, the source said.

Coming to the cast of the film, actor Bobby Deol plays an antagonist while actress. Disha Patani is making her Tamil debut with the film. The fantasy action-thriller also stars Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, K. S. Ravikumar and B. S. Avinash in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Studio Green has partnered with top distribution houses to release ‘Kanguva’ on a massive scale worldwide.

The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and music by 'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad.

Its release is planned in 3D format for the second half of 2024 in 10 languages.