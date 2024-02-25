Suriya 43 shoot to begin in March, makers scout locations in Haryana

CHENNAI: Suriya 43 pre-production work is taking place in full swing. While the set work of the film is taking place in Madurai on a huge scale, the makers are scouting for locations across the country. The film, which will begin in Madurai, has also zeroed in on Trichy, and Chidambaram as its locations.

The latest update is that Sudha and team visited the city of Rewari in Haryana and have finalised a few landmarks to film a decent chunk of portions. Rewari, known as the Bronze City for its metallurgy, is famous for its steam locomotive museum.

Another update is that the film is all set to go on floors in March. “Suriya planned to complete Kanguva entirely before moving to Sudha’s project. Suriya 43 is expected to go on floors in the second week of March,” a source told DT Next.

Suriya 43, with one part of its title as Puranaanooru, is produced by Jyotika-Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. The movie marks GV Prakash’s 100th film as a music composer and stars Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya, and Vijay Varma in important roles. Suriya will be seen playing a college student and will be losing a few kilos for his character.

Post Suriya 43, the actor-producer will begin shooting for period film Karna, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.