Suriya 43 set work in full swing; to go on floors soon

CHENNAI: The makers of Suriya 43 announced the second half of the title as Puranaanooru in October. Prior to that we broke the news that the actor plays a college student in the film and revolves around college politics and will have Suriya sporting a younger look.

The latest update is that the set work of the film is taking place in Madurai’s American College. A source in the tinseltown told DT Next, “Sudha has planned out the entire film perfectly. She has given out the schedules for each artiste with a well chalked out plan. The makers as well as people in the industry are impressed with Sudha’s planning for a film with a huge budget and star cast.”

This film also marks National award-winning composer GV Prakash’s 100th film. “He has composed all four songs for the film and two songs are already complete. The movie will be officially launched in the Pongal week and the film will go on floors a few days later. The team will also shoot in Tiruchy and Chidambaram, among other places,” added the source.

Suriya 43 will have Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya and Vijay Varma in important roles.

Upon his return from his vacation, Suriya will be hitting the gym hard and will lose considerable weight to play the younger version in the film’s flashback portions.