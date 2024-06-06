Suresh Gopi plays advocate in JSK

CHENNAI: Actor Suresh Gopi unveiled the first-look poster of his next film, Janaki vs. State of Kerala, aka JSK, on Thursday. Billed as a legal thriller, Pravin Narayanan is helming the film.



Sharing the poster on X, the actor wrote, “Presenting to you the first look poster of my new movie, #JSK (sic).” The poster features a silhouette of the lead actor in an advocate outfit with the tagline, “I know what I am doing and will continue doing the same.”

Bankrolled by Cosmos Entertainments, Anupama Parameswaran plays the female lead in the film. The other star cast includes Divya Pillai, Shruti Ramachandran, Baiju Santhosh, Askar Ali, and Kottayam Ramesh. The cinematography is handled by Renadive, and the cuts are done by Samjith Mohamed. Gireesh Narayanan is composing music for the film. JSK is yet to announce the release date of the film. Suresh Gopi was last seen in the film Garudan, a crime thriller directed by Arun Varma.

