Suraj Venjaramoodu to make Tamil debut with Chiyaan 62

CHENNAI: Known for his performances in Prithviraj’s Jana Gana Mana, The Great Indian Kitchen (Malayalam) and Android Kunjappan among others, Suraj Venjaramoodu is all set to make his Tamil debut with Chiyaan 62. Helmed by SU Arun Kumar of Chithha fame, this film is headlined by National Award-winning actor Vikram.

On Sunday, the makers took to their X account and shared the announcement. They wrote, “National and Kerala state award-winning actor #SurajVenjaramoodu, who has mesmerized us back to back in films like #DrivingLicense #AndroidKunjappan etc., is now on board for #Chiyaan62! (sic).” He will be seen in a prominent role in Chiyaan 62. Recently, SJ Suryah joined the cast.

Produced by Riya Shibu, under the banner HR Pictures, the film will have music by GV Prakash Kumar. In December, the movie was announced through a 3-minute video in which Vikram is seen beating up thugs and chasing them until they reach a police station running for life. He then heads back home in his two-wheeler as he answers a call from his wife and daughter and tells them he will be home soon.

Earlier, DT Next reported that the pre-production of Chiyaan 62 is happening in Goa, where Vikram and Arun Kumar had script discussion. The makers now confirmed that the pre-production works are nearing the final stage, and the shooting is expected to begin in April.