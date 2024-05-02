Superstar Rajinikanth leaves to Mumbai for ‘Vettaiyan’ shooting

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth was spotted at the airport today while leaving for Mumbai to resume shooting for his upcoming film 'Vettaiyan', which is being directed by TJ Gnanavel Raja (of ‘Jai Bhim’ fame).



The final leg of the film is being shot in Mumbai. The superstar is rumoured to be playing a Muslim police officer in ‘Vettaiyan’, which is reportedly based on a true story. It will hit theatres in October this year.

The film boasts of several other prominent actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh and Dushara Vijayan.

Produced by Lyca Productions, ‘Vettaiyan’ features music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is next expected to start shooting for Lokesh Kanagarj-directed ‘Coolie’ in June.