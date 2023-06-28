'Superman: Legacy": David replaces Henry as Superman in Gunn's next directorial

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor David Corenswet is all set to portray the lead role of Clark Kent in James Gunn’s upcoming film ‘Superman: Legacy’, replacing Henry Cavill, while Rachel Brosnahan will be seen as Lois Lane.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, the decision comes after the two were among the few selected to test in front of DC co-chairs Peter Safran and Gunn (who is directing) in full costume and makeup for the parts.

Previously, Cavill portrayed the role of the superhero in DC comics’ ‘Man of Steel’, ‘Batman vs Superman’, ‘Justice League’.

The ‘Superman: Legacy’ casting process has gone on for months, with Safran and Gunn wanting a thorough search to find the new leads for this new franchise. With the two roles now locked up, Gunn will now look to fill the shoes of Superman’s arch-nemesis Lex Luthor as well as other supporting characters like Kent’s friend Jimmy Olsen, reported Deadline.

Warner Bros has yet to confirm its attendance at next month’s Comic-Con in San Diego, but the two might be revealed at the studio’s Hall H panel. However, if there is a SAG-AFTRA strike, Corenswet and Brosnahan will be unable to attend because strike guidelines say that no actors can promote any films during a strike.

‘Superman: Legacy’ is all set to hit the theatres on July 11, 2025.

The project was announced earlier this year when Gunn and Safran laid out their plan for the first phase of this revamped slate and ‘Superman: Legacy’ was front and centre as the project that would help launch this strategy, reported Deadline.