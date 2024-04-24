Sunny Leone shoots for untitled malayalam film in Kerala, video goes viral

MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone, who played a pivotal role in the Anurag Kashyap directorial ‘Kennedy’, is currently shooting for her yet-to-be-titled Malayalam project in Kerala. A video from the shoot is going viral on social media, showing the actress amid the film’s crew.

In the video, she can be seen being briefed on a scene. The actress appears wearing a pink coloured shirt which she paired with denim shorts.

A few days ago, Sunny performed the muhurat pooja with the National Award-winning director Pampally and the film’s team in Kerala.

Sunny Leone has never failed to surprise her fans with her careful choice of films. With the recently announced untitled film, the actress has piqued curiosity among the audience, who cannot wait to see what Sunny will bring to the table.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently seen hosting the latest season of ‘Splitsvilla X5’. Earlier, her film ‘Kennedy’ received a round of applause at its Cannes Film Festival premiere. While the film, directed by Anurag Kashyap, has been receiving accolades across the globe at various film festivals, it is yet to release in theatres. The actress also has an upcoming film ‘Quotation Gang’ in the pipeline.

