Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' crosses Rs 300 crore mark at box office

MUMBAI: "Gadar 2", starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has crossed Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic box office, the makers said on Saturday.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha". The movie, a Zee Studios production, released in theatres on August 11.

In a press note, the makers claimed the film has "soared to a remarkable all-time high for any Hindi film", especially in territories like Punjab.