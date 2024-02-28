Sunil, Adah get candid about their upcoming web series 'Sunflower 2'

MUMBAI: Actors Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma talked about their upcoming web show 'Sunflower season 2' and shared their working experience. Adah told ANI, "I am surprising everyone. I am telling everyone on the show that I am a bar dancer. But nobody knows what actually I am...This everyone will come to know after watching the series. Raj (the Teddy Bear) has helped me in everything from cooking to committing murders..."

While throwing light on his character, Sunil added, "I like Sonu's character very much who lives in the Sunflower society. He looks very innocent. He also looks idiot sometimes, he takes the blame on himself for a murder that someone else has committed. We saw this in season 1. In season 2, Rosy, played by Adah will enter.

The atmosphere of the Sunflower society has a new spark..." Earlier, the makers of the web show 'Sunflower Season 2' starring Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma unveiled its official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Zee5 shared the trailer that they captioned, "Brace yourself for twice the suspense, twice the thrill, and twice the quirks with 'Sunflower' Season 2. #SunflowerS2 premieres 1st March, only on #ZEE5. Trailer Out Now!"

The trailer offers a glimpse into the intriguing world of Sunflower, a middle-class housing society in Mumbai teeming with quirky characters. Sunil Grover, reprising his role as the enigmatic Sonu Singh, once again seeks to infuse humour and mystery while Adah Sharma adds her charm as Rosie Mehta to the stellar cast.

Picking up from where Season 1 left off, police duo DG and Tambe, portrayed by Ranvir Shorey and Girish Kulkarni respectively, continue their relentless hunt for Kapoor's murderer. Rosie is a bar dancer, who has inherited Kapoor's penthouse, raising more questions in the case.

As the story progresses, love and romance will flourish between Sonu and Rosie... How will their equations alter the course of the story? Is there more than what meets the eye? With more intriguing characters emerging as suspects, the question remains: Will the cops nab the actual killer, or they will keep going in circles? The show is all set to stream from March 1.