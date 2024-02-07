Suniel Shetty: Working with Madhuri Dixit is a learning experience

MUMBAI: Actor Suniel Shetty, who is a co-judge with Madhuri Dixit Nene in 'Dance Deewane', has opened up on his equation with the latter, and said working with her is a learning experience for him.

Suniel, who has collaborated with Madhuri for the first time, said: "She has been very thoughtful about taking care of me because she knew that I am getting into something new. She did that beautifully. And not just her, the team and Bharti made it very easy for me."

"The team has taught me how everything works and they are all very good. Madhuri is the queen of expressions and dance, and working with her is a learning experience for me. I'll take home many things from here and I have always been in awe of her as an actor and human being. That smile can kill. I try to focus more on the stage and less on watching her smile," chuckled Suniel.

The 'Border' fame actor further shared that Madhuri is excellent, and she has done a brilliant job of handling him as being a judge is very difficult.

If you get a chance to perform with Madhuri on the show, then which song would you choose to dance with her?

Suniel said: "I will only do the move that I am good at, which is nodding my head while sitting. My dancing is limited to that much."