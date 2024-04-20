Sundar C’s Aranmanai 4 to release on May 3

CHENNAI: A few days ago, the makers of Aranmanai 4 announced that the film will hit the screens in April. However, on Friday, they revealed that the fourth instalment from the Aranmanai franchise will hit the screens on May 3.



Sundar C is helming the film and also playing the lead. Aranmanai 4 also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna in key roles. Bankrolled by ACS Arun Kumar and Khushbu, under the banner of Benz Media and Avni Cinemax, Yogi Babu, Santhosh Prathap and Kovai Sarala are also part of the cast.

Sharing the release date with a poster, the makers wrote, “Good things take a little time. And so does something evil like the Baak #Aranmanai4 will arrive to haunt and entertain you all from May 3 #Aranmanai4FromMay3 (sic).”

The first three-part series was headlined by Vinay Rai, Siddharth, and Arya, respectively. E Krishnasamy does the cinematography, with Fenny Oliver S as the editor for the film. Hip Hop Tamizha is composing music for the film, his second in the franchise and sixth collaboration with the director.

