Sundar C’s Aranmanai 4 to hit the screens next month

CHENNAI: The makers of Aranmanai 4 announced the release of the film with a poster on Wednesday. The fourth instalment of the successful franchise will hit the screens in April.

Sharing the poster in X, the makers wrote, “Get ready for the biggest entertainment of this summer. #Aranmanai4 is coming to you this April 2024 for a rib-tickling and spine-chilling experience. A Film by #SundarC A. @hiphoptamizha Musical (sic).”

Helmed by Sundar C, the first three-part series was headlined by Vinay Rai, Siddharth, and Arya, respectively. The fourth part will have the director himself as the lead, with Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna playing the pivotal roles. Billed as a horror comedy, Yogi Babu, Santhosh Prathap and Kovai Sarala are also part of the cast. Produced by ACS Arun Kumar and Khushbu, under the banner of Benz Media and Avni Cinemax, E Krishnasamy does the cinematography, with Fenny Oliver S as the editor for the film. Hip Hop Tamizha is composing music for the film, his second in the franchise and sixth collaboration with the director.