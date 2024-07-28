Sundar C-Vadivelu project commences in Tenkasi; Raashii roped in

CHENNAI: Earlier it was widely reported that Vadivelu and Sundar C will be collaborating for a project after 14 years.

The duo was last seen in Nagaram, which was directed by Sundar. The latest update is that the project that marks their reunion kickstarted in Tenkasi on July 21.

A source close to the film unit told DT Next, “The shoot commenced on the auspicious day of full moon day on July 21. Vadivelu plays a character that is as crucial as that of a hero’s. He has also received a whopping sum of Rs 3 crore as remuneration for the movie.” Sundar C and Vadivelu are known for their collaborations in Giri, Winner, Thalainagaram, London, Rendu, and Nagaram Marupakkam.

We also hear that Raashii Khanna has been roped in to play the female lead in the film. This will be her third collaboration with the filmmaker after Aranmanai 3 and Aranmanai 4.

The yet-untitled project is produced under Sundar C’s home banner Avni Movies. He also has Sangamithra in the early stages of production.