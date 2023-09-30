Sundar C directorial Aranmanai 4 to get a Pongal release

CHENNAI: Aranmanai, one of the most popular horror-comedy franchises in Tamil cinema, had its first part released in 2014. Directed by Sundar C, after its successful run, the film saw its second part in 2016 with decent appreciation.

With its third part released in 2021, the film is all set to make a comeback with its fourth installment, titled, Aranmanai 4. The film will see actors like Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashi Khanna, Yogi Babu and Kovai Sarala, among others.

The first look of the film is out, which has a woman holding hands of two kids, entering a haunted bungalow. There is an evil eye glaring over the bungalow, towards them.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the lead in Sundar C’s Aranmanai 4. However, it was later reported that the actor had decided to opt out of the film due to his prior commitments, and has been replaced by Sundar C himself.



Produced by ACS Arun Kumar and Khushbu under the banners Benz Media and Avni Cinemax, Hiphop Tamizha will compose the music. Esakki Krishnasamy will be handling the camera with Fenny Oliver S as the editor for the film.

Aranmanai 4 is all set to get a Pongal release.