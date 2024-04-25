Sudha likely to helm a Dhruv Vikram film soon

CHENNAI: In what is said to be a new development in Tamil cinema, National award-winning filmmaker Sudha Kongara and actor Dhruv Vikram are most likely to join hands for a project this year. Sources in tinseltown told DT Next that only an idea has been pitched so far and the project hasn’t been signed yet.

“It is way too early to talk about the project. The film is in the talking stages and no one has officially signed it as of now. The producer for the film has not been confirmed,” added another source. If things fall in place, National award-winning composer GV Prakash will be on board the film as the music director.

However, we will have to wait and see if this will be his 100th film as a composer or will it be Suriya-Sudha’s Purananooru. Meanwhile, Dhruv will be seen playing a kabbadi player in his upcoming film that will be directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions.