'Stree 2': Look at Tamannaah Bhatia's sizzling dance moves in 'Aaj Ki Raat'

MUMBAI: After enthralling the audience with a thrilling trailer, makers of highly anticipated horror-comedy ‘Stree 2’ unveiled the first song titled ‘Aaj Ki Raat.’ Taking to Instagram, the film’s production house Maddock Films treated fans with the electrifying dance track ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ featuring Tamannaah Bhatia. In the video, Tamannaah set the stage on fire with her dance moves. Dressed in a stunning green outfit, she captivates the people of Chanderi.

Sharing the song, they captioned the post, “#AajKiRaat hogi tabaahi ki raat! Song Out Now!” Sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and composed by the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar, ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ is choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. Music composers Sachin-Jigar shared their excitement and said, "After Kamariya and Milegi Milegi created magic for Stree, we had to go all out for 'Aaj Ki Raat' to deliver a track that’s as fun and energetic. With Tamannaah's killer moves coupled with brilliant choreography, we believe this song is going to be a crowd favourite."

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film. Taking to Instagram, Shraddha treated fans with the trailer video. The trailer begins with Pankaj Tripathi's character introducing the new threat to the people of Chanderi, 'Sarkata'. Instead of "O stree kal aana", the people of Chanderi ask for her help this time.

The trailer also shows Vicky's love interest for Shraddha. Vicky steps forward and transforms himself into the prince of Chanderi to save from the new challenge emerges as Sarkata threatens to abduct all the women of the village. Tamannaah Bhatia making a cameo with a dance number in the movie.

Sharing the trailer, Shraddha wrote, "YE RAHA TRAILER! India's most awaited gang is back to fight Chanderi ka naya aatank! Get ready for the biggest horror-comedy film of the year. Stree 2 Trailer Out Now.The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024#Stree2 #SarkateKaAatank."

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year.'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes.

The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'. Amar Kaushik has directed both parts. 'Stree 2', produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, will hit cinema halls on the holiday of Independence Day, August 15.