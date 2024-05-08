STR goes all guns blazing in Thug Life glimpse video

CHENNAI: For those who have missed Silambarasan TR since Pathu Thala last year, he is back in a bigger, better way. We had brought to you a few days ago that STR has joined the shoot of Thug Life in Jaisalmer and the makers are planning to release a promo video of his character from the film.

A few minutes ago, Kamal Haasan's Thug Life makers released the actor's glimpse from the film that was shot in Jaisalmer in April. Sporting a long hair and a stubble, Silambarasan is seen driving a camouflaged border patrol SUV, the actor is seen firing guns as he drifts the car in a desert area.

This reminds us of his intro scene from his previous Mani Ratnam film, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, where he is seen in an off roading SUV evading cops in Georgia with Dayana Erappa next to him.

Back to Thug Life, the exclusive update is that STR will be seen playing foster son to Kamal Haasan. The shoot is progressing at a rapid pace now in New Delhi where the makers are filming portions, featuring Kamal Haasan, STR, Ali Fazal, Nassar and Abhirami.

Jointly produced by Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Lekshmi too play important roles. Thug Life has music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Ravi K Chandran.