STR begins dubbing for 'Thug Life'

CHENNAI: As we exclusively reported a few days back, Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's Thug Life is halfway through production, and the next schedule will begin from August 5.

Now, the makers have announced that Silambarasan TR, who is playing a pivotal role in the film, has begun dubbing for the film.

Sharing the dubbing still of the actor, makers wrote, "The vocal journey of @SilambarasanTR_ has commenced. #ThugsDubbingBegins #VoiceofThugs (sic)."

Bankrolled by Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films, and Red Giant Movies in collaboration, the actor-director duo is joining hands after 37 years. We also revealed that the next schedule of Thug Life will resume in Chennai and travel across different cities.

Touted to be an action drama, the ensemble cast includes Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ali Fazal, Joju George, Nassar, and Abhirami.

Ravi K Chandran handles the cinematography, and Sreekar Prasad is looking after the cuts. AR Rahman is composing the music for the film.

The release date of the film has yet to be announced.