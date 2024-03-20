SS Rajamouli’s son debuts as producer with Fahadh Faasil as lead

CHENNAI: SS Karthikeya, son of SS Rajamouli, is making his debut as a producer with actor Fahadh Faasil for two new projects. One of them is titled Don’t Trouble the Trouble, while the other is Oxygen. The first look of both of them was unveiled on Tuesday.

In the official statement, Karthikeya said, “Two years ago, while working on an inspiring friendship subject with debutant Siddhartha Nadella, another thrilling fantasy story suddenly came to light from debutant Shashank Yeleti, which equally excited us. However, we never thought both would go to the same actor for both scripts, and he would agree during the first narration itself.”

Poster of the film

Don’t Trouble the Trouble is helmed by Shashank Yeleti and will go on the floor in June. The film is expected to release next year. And Oxygen, directed by Siddhartha Nadella, will begin production this year. Both films will be presented by SS Rajamouli himself and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.