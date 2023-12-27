SRK shares his favourite 'Dunki' moments, song, many more

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to X and conducted an #AskSRK session to celebrate the success of his film 'Dunki' on Wednesday.

During the session, SRK responded to several questions from his fans.

A user asked him, "What were your favourite moments from #dunki."

SRK gave a hilarious reply to this fan and wrote," All the funny interviews!! #Dunki."



When another user questioned SRK's favourite song from the movie, the actor answered, "O Maahi. #Dunki."

Another fan asked, "If you have to choose between Pathaan , Jawan and Dunki, which was the hardest and the most demanding film for you #AskSRK 3."



To this SRK responded, "When u have to deal with varied emotions it's always more of a work for an actor. So Dunki it is. #Dunki."



Another social media asked him, "Your English is so good that even your fans need to open a dictionary for your words, Why did Rajkumar Hirani sir choose you for this role?? #AskSRK."

SRK replied, "Same reason that my romance is so good but they still take me in Pathaan and Jawan for action. #Dunki."



Meanwhile, talking about SRK's recent release 'Dunki,' marks SRK's first-ever collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, who has previously given hits like 'PK', 'Sanju', '3 Idiots' and 'Munna Bhai'.

'Dunki' hit the theatres on December 21 and since then it has been the talk of the town. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics and has collected over Rs 256 Crore in 5 Days worldwide.

It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani and Vikram Kochhar.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

With Dunki's success, SRK has got three back-to-back hits in his kitty. In January, he came up with 'Pathaan', which smased several records at the box office, and in September, he enthralled fans with 'Jawan', which was directed by Atlee.