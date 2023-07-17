SRK introduces Nayanthara as “thunder” in ‘Jawan’ new poster

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated action thriller 'Jawan', starring Shah Rukh Khan, continues to captivate audiences with new announcements.

King Khan on Monday unveiled the poster of Nayanthara. Taking to Instagram, SRK treated fans with a new poster featuring Nayanthara.

Nayanthara being a part of Jawan has already raised the bar of this high-octane action entertainer to the next level.

As the poster is here, Nayanthara is seen playing a role of a cop. In the poster, seems like Nayanthara is ready for action as she holds guns in her hands and carried an intense look.

Sharing the poster, SRK wrote, “She is the thunder that comes before the storm!#Nayanthara

#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

From fans to members of the film industry, everyone went gaga over Jawan’s new poster. Actor Sahil Khan wrote, “can’t wait.”

Seems like the makers are leaving no chance to keep the exhilaration of the audience on the edge by bringing interesting updates from the film.

Recently, Shah Rukh shared bald look poster, where he can be seen flaunting his swag by holding guns in his hands.

Sharing the poster, SRK wrote, "Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta!#JawanPrevue Out Now!#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie. In 'Jawan', fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

'Jawan' is SRK’s second release of 2023 after 'Pathaan', which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far. Pathaan was released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from the movies.