Srikanth: First look of Rajkummar Rao as Srikanth Bolla unveiled

MUMBAI: Makers of the highly anticipated film ‘Srikanth’ starring Rajkummar Rao on Friday unveiled the first look.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, besides Rajkummar, the film also features Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar.



Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar treated fans with the first look video and captioned the post, which read, “A journey that will inspire you to open your eyes! Aap sabka nazariya badalne aa raha hai #Srikanth. Releasing in cinemas on 10th May 2024.”

The first look is a captivating glimpse with Rajkummar’s remarkable portrayal of the indomitable spirit of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who defied all odds to carve his own path to success despite facing visual impairment.

The first look motion poster of the film captured Rajkummar as Srikanth can be seen crossing the finish line of a race, as a testament to his unwavering courage and perseverance. The motion poster also gives a glimpse of the music of the evergreen song ‘Papa Kehte Hain.’



As soon as the first look was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.