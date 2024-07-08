SR Prabhakaran’s Rekkai Mulaithen revolves around college students

CHENNAI: Tanya Ravichandran, who was last seen in Rasavathi alongside Arjun Das, is playing a prominent role in Rekkai Mulaithen. SR Prabhakaran is helming and backing the project, under the banner Stone Elephant Creations.

The film recently cleared the censorship formalities and received U/A certificate. It is said that the officials lauded the story and stated it can connect with today’s youngsters. “As this is my first production, I worked on the story, screenplay, dialogues and direction as well. This film is for college-going students. Tanya will be seen in the role of a crime branch officer in Rekkai Mulaithen. Five actors are making their debut. The film’s first single will be out soon,” said the filmmaker-producer.

Apart from them, Rekkai Mulaithen also features Jayaprakash, Naren, Meera Krishnan and many others in key roles. Dharan Kumar is composing the background music and Theesan is scoring the songs. Ganesh Santhanam is the cinematographer Biju Don Bosco is taking care of the cuts.