Squid Game confirms expanded cast for Season 2

CHENNAI: Netflix on Tuesday confirmed expansion of starry Korean cast in the popular series Squid Game Season 2.

The second season sees Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo reprise their roles as protagonist and antagonist survivors of the bloody elimination game.

The company confirmed that Hwang Dong-hyuk, who became the first Asian to win outstanding directing for a drama series at the Primetime Emmy’s, is also re-set as director, writer, and producer and that production is through Firstman Studio.

New cast members include actors Yim Si-wan, known for his role in Emergency Declaration, Kang Ha-neul, known for Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet, Park Gyu-young, for her Attack the Gas Station. The new season will also see actors like Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim and Lee David.

The nine-episode first season of Dong-hyuk’s Squid Game was launched in 2021.

The drama about a deadly contest among poor competitors to win KRW45.6 billion became a phenomena for Netflix and was nominated for 14 Emmys.