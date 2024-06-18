Special poster of Arvind Swami from Meiyazhagan unveiled

CHENNAI: Written and directed by C Prem Kumar of 96 fame, Meiyazhagan is Karthi’s 27th film. The film also features Arvind Swami in the lead role. On account of Arvind Swami’s birthday, the makers unveiled a new poster of the actor on Tuesday.

The poster featured Arvind Swami inside a train listening to songs. Meiyazhagan also stars Sri Divya, Rajkiran, Jayaprakash and Sarann in important roles.

The film is bankrolled by Jyotika and Suriya, under the banner 2D Entertainment. Govind Vasantha is scoring the music and Mahendiran Jayaraju is the director of photography. R Govindaraj is the editor.

The first-look poster of the project was released on Karthi’s birthday. Other details regarding the film are kept under the wraps.