South films run to packed theatres in the US: Manasvi Mamgai

CHENNAI: Nine years ago, actor-producer Manasvi Mamgai played a character with grey shades in Ajay Devgn’s Action Jackson, directed by Prabhudheva. Fast forward to 2023, the actor-producer’s role of Juhi Bhatia in Ajay’s spouse, Kajol Devgn’s The Trial has raised several points of discussions on social media. “I was excited even as director Suparn could finish the narration. I found this character of Juhi and the whole show completely relevant,” she tells us.

Having made her Hindi debut with Ajay and now in OTT with Kajol, Manasvi quips and says that in a way life has come a full circle. “There were people who even asked me if that was the reason for her to be cast in The Trial. To be honest, Kajol didn’t even know that I was a part of Action Jackson. What I can tell you is that both Ajay and Kajol are equally inspiring and supportive. There were a lot of emotional scenes for me in the show and Kajol was supportive. There were times when she pitched in with her inputs that helped me to go about the role,” adds the actor.

Having donned various hats in showbiz, Manasvi admits that perception of acting or a role changes when a person works behind and in front of the camera. “Initially, when I was an actor, I used to think of roles from a one-dimensional perspective. After getting into production, you also start looking at a story with a holistic approach. Sometimes it is helpful and sometimes not,” she reveals.

Manasvi has been listening to quite a lot of scripts including a dozen of them from the south. “Good stories have started coming out of India and have been getting global attention. Also, the south has been giving great content and theatres in the US have been running to packed shows. People queue up in theatres to buy tickets. I am looking forward to signing some scripts down south soon,” Manasvi concludes.