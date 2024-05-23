'Sooseki': Promo of 'Pushpa 2's second single out, full song to release on May 29
Pushpa 2 is the official sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the main roles
CHENNAI: Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The makers unveiled the promo video for the second single, Sooseki: The Couple Song. The song will be released on May 29.
Bankrolled by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni undet the Mythri Movie Makers banner in association with Sukumar Writings, the first single, Pushpa Pushpa, was released a few days ago.
The soundtrack for Pushpa 2: The Rule is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who had composed for Pushpa: The Rise as well.
Mireslow Kuba Brozek is handling the cinematography while Ruben and Karthika Srinivas are taking care of the edits.
Puspa 2: The Rule will hit screens on August 15, Independence Day.
India ka favourite jodi is back with a banger #Pushpa2SecondSingle - 'The Couple Song' announcement video out now— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) May 23, 2024
▶️ https://t.co/MhaB08SPXg#Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.
Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil… pic.twitter.com/q7a0DI9nWd