'Sooseki': Promo of 'Pushpa 2's second single out, full song to release on May 29

CHENNAI: Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The makers unveiled the promo video for the second single, Sooseki: The Couple Song. The song will be released on May 29.

Bankrolled by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni undet the Mythri Movie Makers banner in association with Sukumar Writings, the first single, Pushpa Pushpa, was released a few days ago.

Pushpa 2 is the official sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the main roles

The soundtrack for Pushpa 2: The Rule is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who had composed for Pushpa: The Rise as well.

Mireslow Kuba Brozek is handling the cinematography while Ruben and Karthika Srinivas are taking care of the edits.

Puspa 2: The Rule will hit screens on August 15, Independence Day.