'Sooseki': Promo of 'Pushpa 2's second single out, full song to release on May 29

Pushpa 2 is the official sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the main roles

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 May 2024 6:54 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-23 06:55:19.0  )
Sooseki: Promo of Pushpa 2s second single out, full song to release on May 29
Pushpa 2 Poster

CHENNAI: Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The makers unveiled the promo video for the second single, Sooseki: The Couple Song. The song will be released on May 29.

Bankrolled by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni undet the Mythri Movie Makers banner in association with Sukumar Writings, the first single, Pushpa Pushpa, was released a few days ago.

The soundtrack for Pushpa 2: The Rule is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who had composed for Pushpa: The Rise as well.

Mireslow Kuba Brozek is handling the cinematography while Ruben and Karthika Srinivas are taking care of the edits.

Puspa 2: The Rule will hit screens on August 15, Independence Day.

Pushpa 2Sooseki'Pushpa 2's second singleMythri Movie MakersAllu ArjunRashmika MandannaFahadh Faasil
DTNEXT Bureau

