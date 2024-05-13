Soori’s Garudan to hit screens on May 31

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Soori’s Garudan announced the release date of the film with a promo on Monday. The film is set to have a worldwide release on May 31.

Helmed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, the story is inspired by a person met by director Vetrimaaran. The film is said to be a multi-starrer featuring Sasikumar and Unni Mukundan along with Soori. The ensemble cast also includes Revathi Sharma, Sshivada, Roshini Haripriyan, Samuthrakani, Mime Gopi.

Bankrolled by K Kumar, Pradeep E Ragav is handling the cuts while cinematography is by Arthur A Wilson. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music. The first single Panjavarna Kiliye, with lyrics penned by Snekan, was released in February. Garudan marks Soori’s second film as the lead, following Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai: Part 1. Along with the latter’s sequel, Viduthalai: Part 2, the actor has Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai and Kottukkaali in his pipeline.