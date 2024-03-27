Soodhu Kavvum 2 has four different timelines to it: Filmmaker SJ Arjun

CHENNAI: Director SJ Arjun is overwhelmed with how the teaser of Soodhu Kavvum 2, the sequel to the 2013 hit film has been received. He says that making the sequel was a lot of responsibility.

“The first part was a huge success and it took me three years to weave a proper storyline for Soodhu Kavvum 2. I knew the challenges that came with it and a lot of things were made with consent from the team as we need to present a better story,” he told DT Next.

Produced by CV Kumar’s Thirukumaran Entertainment, the first instalment had Vijay Sethupathi headlining the film and the sequel has Mirchi Shiva in the lead role. “Their characters have a connection.

The characters in the second part get into a situation because of an error committed by Das and team in the first part. Also the sequel takes place across different timelines.

Starting from 1984 to 2010, 2013 and 2024. While we have retained characters from the first part, the sequel will see some new characters. Vaagai Chandrasekhar sir plays a crucial role and the thread was woven from his character when Nalan and I discussed the story,” he added.