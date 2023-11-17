Sony Sports launches two mega films featuring Actor Karthi & WWE Superstars Kevin ,Sami

CHENNAI: Sony Sports Network, India's official broadcaster for WWE, has launched two mega films featuring Actor Karthi alongside WWE Superstars Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The exciting campaign 'WWE means 100% pure sports entertainment' aims to elevate WWE's popularity in India in the South markets, promising viewers an electrifying blend of Jabar Masti, Tagda Action and Jamkar Mazaa. The films showcase Sony Sports Network's ongoing commitment to deliver exciting content as the home of WWE in India.

The campaign films truly bring alive WWE’s essence of ‘100% Sports Entertainment’ in its veracious sense.

The films, which are beautifully localized in Tamil and Telugu, to suit the taste of the target audience, focus on those who seek thrill and entertainment in their daily life and WWE is the one-stop destination for finding the perfect blend of both.

In addition, this message is relayed by South Superstar, Karthi along with WWE Superstars Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a never-before seen avatar further adding to the appeal of the campaign. The films take the audience's delight to the next level with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who have won the hearts of WWE enthusiasts during their Hyderabad visit, adding a personalized touch by speaking in local languages.

The two mega films are a testament to Sony Sports Network's continuous efforts to bring fans closer to the biggest WWE Superstars while offering them all the thrilling action from the main WWE events live and exclusive on their TV sets.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=snwcdKHRsAQ

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India: “Sony Sports Network remains committed to bringing the excitement of WWE to fans in India, not only through thrilling TV action and live events but also through campaigns to strengthen our connection with the audience. We take pride in continuously consolidating our partnership with WWE to continue bringing engaging content to our passionate fans. The broadcast of WWE in Tamil and Telugu on Sony Sports Ten 4 has consistently witnessed an impressive viewership and our latest campaign, featuring South Superstar Karthi alongside WWE Superstars Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, launched in Tamil and Telugu, takes a significant step towards our promise to cater to the South market.”

As a WWE fan, it gives me immense pleasure to be associated with Sony Sports Network and WWE in the 'WWE means 100% pure sports entertainment’ campaign. WWE's ability to enthrall audiences with gripping storylines and exhilarating performances sets it apart on the global stage. I am delighted to team up with WWE Superstars Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to continue our promise to deliver all the thrilling WWE action live and exclusive in Tamil and Telugu on Sony Sports Network, says Actor Karthi

https://youtu.be/NbWrUmL96Bo?si=3B4EMld1DMWx-Q9Z