Soni Razdan drops pics from her white-themed get-together with friends

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt's mother and actress Soni Razdan recently shared an adorable picture from her enjoyable get-together with her girl squad, spreading summer vibes and love to fans.

Taking to Instagram, Soni posted a picture from her fun-filled evening with friends including Neena Gupta, entrepreneur Anu Ranjan, Sagari Nayak, and more.

In the photos, the women were elegantly dressed in white, posing together on a sofa.

The Raazi actor wrote a caption that read, "AND JUST LIKE THAT... They all turned up in white! #summertime #summervibes #summerbreeze #iswearthiswasnotplanned."

Razdan also posted the same picture on her Instagram stories, expressing her deep affection for her best friends. She added a sweet note, saying, "There ain't no one like the best ones."

Noting the coincidence of everyone wearing white, Anu Ranjan also shared the photo on her Instagram. She captioned it, "What are the odds? We all rolled up to dinner wearing white, completely unplanned! Talk about a stylish coincidence!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soni Razdan was last seen in the 2023 film Pippa. The movie was headlined by Ishaan Khatter.

Soni has starred in many movies such as Saaransh, Gumrah and Mandi among others. She also shared screen space with her daughter Alia in 'Raazi' in 2018.