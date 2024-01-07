Sonakshi says she’s ‘blessed’ the cursed tomb of Tutankhamun with her visit

MUMBAI: Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently holidaying in Egypt, said that with her visit, she has “blessed” the cursed Tomb of Tutankhamun.

Sonakshi took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself from Luxor, Egypt. She is seen flaunting a perfect golden glow and is dressed in a simple White salwar kameez and uses her dupatta as a headgear.

She captioned the images: “Luxor, Valley of the kings and the temple of queen Hatsheput.”

The actress also posed in front of a sign which read: “Tomb of Tutankhamun.”



In the comment section, actress Richa Chadha cautioned Sonakshi by writing: “The Tomb of Tutankhamun as a curse, beware.”

To which, Sonakshi hilariously replied: “@therichachadha now its blessed after my visit.”

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari dropped a comment praising Sonakshi.

She wrote: “You Byoot (beautiful).”

Tutankhamun was a pharaoh of the eighteenth dynasty of ancient Egypt, in the Valley of the Kings. His tomb consists of four chambers and an entrance staircase and corridor.

Tutankhamun's tomb was discovered in 1922 by excavators led by Howard Carter.

The death of Carter's patron, the Earl of Carnarvon, in the midst of the excavation process inspired speculation that the tomb was cursed.