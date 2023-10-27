So excited: Vijay Varma on his first Tamil film 'Suriya 43'

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Varma is excited about his first Tamil film 'Suriya 43' starring Suriya Sivakumar and Dulquer Salmaan.

Taking to the Instagram story, Vijay shared the announcement motion poster and captioned it, "My first Tamil Film.. I couldn't have asked for a better team. So excited * @sudha_kongara."

He also wrote on his Instagram feed, "Here we go. Happy to be a part of #Suriya43 alongside such talented people. Let's make it epic"

As soon as he posted about his upcoming project, the actor's fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Welcome to Tamil cinema industry."

"Welcome to the South," another user wrote.

Another user commented, "Wow this is the best news. You, Suriya and dulquer my God. Can't wait."

Suriya Sivakumar on Thursday announced his next project, 'Suriya 43,' alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh.

Suriya took to X and wrote, "Dear all we are excited! Joining hands with @Sudha_Kongaraagain in a @gvprakashmusical, his 100th! SO looking forward to work with my brother @dulQuer& the talented #Nazriya & the performance champ @MrVijayVarmaGlad @2D_ENTPVTLTDis producing this special film! #Jyotika @rajsekarpandian#Suriya43."

Dulquer also announced the project on Instagram. He captioned the video, "An alluring and exciting journey. Thrilled to be a part of #Suriya43 with this stellar team." Suriya and Sudha Kongara are returning for 'Surya 43,' following the 2020 film 'Soorarai Pottru', which earned him a National Award for Best Actor.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma was last seen in the film 'Jaane Jaan' which has received a positive response. It starred Kareena Kapoor.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, 'Jaane Jaan' also stars Jaideep Ahlawat. Vijay Varma will be next seen in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak' and the much-awaited 'Mirzapur 3'.