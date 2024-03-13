SK meets fans in Chennai, advises to continue welfare works

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Sivakarthikeyan recently met his fans from across districts. The event took place at a private venue in Chennai. Talking to DT Next, the President of All India Sivakarthikeyan Fan Club, Mohandoss said, "This was a normal meeting like he always does with fans. It was more like a family event for Sivakarthikeyan. They have been wanting to meet him for quite sometime now. Hence this private event was arranged."



Over the last few months, SK makes it a point to meet his fans who work on ground. Mohandoss remarked, "They have been carrying out a lot of welfare activities through fan club. During the event he asked to continue with charitable works and also to study well and look after their families."