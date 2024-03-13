Begin typing your search...

SK meets fans in Chennai, advises to continue welfare works

Over the last few months, SK makes it a point to meet his fans who work on ground.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 March 2024 9:07 AM GMT
SK meets fans in Chennai, advises to continue welfare works
X

Sivakarthikeyan addressing his fans.

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Sivakarthikeyan recently met his fans from across districts. The event took place at a private venue in Chennai. Talking to DT Next, the President of All India Sivakarthikeyan Fan Club, Mohandoss said, "This was a normal meeting like he always does with fans. It was more like a family event for Sivakarthikeyan. They have been wanting to meet him for quite sometime now. Hence this private event was arranged."

Over the last few months, SK makes it a point to meet his fans who work on ground. Mohandoss remarked, "They have been carrying out a lot of welfare activities through fan club. During the event he asked to continue with charitable works and also to study well and look after their families."

SivakarthikeyanSK meets fansSKcinemaSivaAmaranKollywoodSivakarthikeyan Fan ClubAll India Sivakarthikeyan Fan Club
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X